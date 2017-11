Statoil (STO -0.5% ) says it will ramp up its search for oil and gas deposits on the Norwegian continental shelf next year.

STO says it is looking to drill 25-30 wells off Norway's coast in 2018, including both company- and partner-operated wells, and compares with 16-18 exploration wells STO planned to drill off Norway in 2017.

STO has said previously it planned to drill five wells in the Barents Sea in 2018, which is estimated to hold the most undiscovered resources offshore Norway.