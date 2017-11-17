Tiptree up 4% on sale of portfolio of senior housing and care properties to Mainstreet Health for $425M

Mainstreet Health Investments inks agreements with Tiptree (TIPT +3.7% ) and certain subsidiaries to acquire Care Investment Trust LLC for $425M.

Care owns a portfolio of 42 housing and care properties for seniors representing 3,718 suites/beds.

The transaction includes 35 independent living, assisted living and memory care properties and seven skilled nursing facilities across 11 states, adding eight new states to Mainstreet's existing footprint. 24 properties are leased to operators under long-term agreements and 18 are directly operated via joint venture arrangements in which Mainstreet will be the majority owner of both the operations and real estate.

Mainstreet also announces its plan to change its operating name to Invesque, although the specific timing of the change is not provided.