Anadarko upgraded at BMO, as U.S. onshore growth not yet priced in

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +1.3% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a $57 price target, up from $53, at BMO, which says APC's 2018 forecast suggests competitive growth, free cash flow and shareholder returns over a multi-year span.

APC's U.S. onshore assets are expected grow production at a high-teens compound annual growth rate through 2020, in line with large shale-focused E&P companies, but the U.S. onshore business is valued at a discount to the comparable group, BMO says.

At $55-$60/bbl WTI pricing, BMO believes APC can generate a 3.5%-6.5% free cash flow yield by 2020, and at higher oil prices the firm thinks free cash flow and debt-adjusted growth could expand materially.