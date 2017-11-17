Suncor Energy downgraded at TD Securities on cash flow view

Suncor Energy (SU +0.4% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $50 stock price target at TD Securities following the company's 2018 outlook, which included reduced capex and increased production.

At $55/bbl crude oil, TD expects SU will generate $5B of free cash flow and a funding surplus of $1.5B, reducing net debt to total capitalization to ~20% by year-end 2017.

The firm says SU retains one of the best fundamental outlooks within its Canadian coverage but lowers the stock because it foresees a 7% reduction in estimated 2018 cash flow/share and a target return of only 13%, and it says the stock is trading at 8.7x consensus 2018 EV/EBITDA, at the top end of its historical multiple.