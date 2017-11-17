Tablo Corporation to acquire Up To 5% in Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold (OTCPK:TGCDF +11% ) reported that Tablo (largest sharholder) has filed an early warning report with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities announcing its intention to acquire up to 5% of the Company’s ~107.343M currently issued and outstanding common shares over the next 12 months in reliance on the normal course purchase exemption pursuant to National Instrument 62-104.

Tablo is controlled by Mr. David Mimran, who is also a director of the Company. Tablo currently owns and controls ~21.27M Shares, representing 19.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares. The NCPE will not result in shareholder dilution.

"David is a valued contributor as a director on Teranga’s board. His intention to increase Tablo’s ownership is a very clear demonstration of his support for our current producing mine in Senegal and the growth strategy we are pursuing to build a multi-asset, mid-tier West African gold producer,” stated Alan R. Hill, Chairman of Teranga.

Press Release