Amyris +14% on sale of Brazil production facility to Royal DSM

Amyris (AMRS +14.2% ) is sharply higher after agreeing to sell its Brotas 1 farnesene production facility in Brazil to to Royal DSM (OTCQX:RDSMY) for $96M and to establish a long-term manufacturing partnership for its’ high-volume products.

DSM will continue existing supply-agreements to AMRS and supply the company with specialty compounds until it realizes its Brotas 2 specialties production facility.

The strategic alliance between AMRS and DSM began this May with an equity investment by DSM, and AMRS says it has been expanded with several significant product development collaborations.