Stocks limp to modest losses as tax reform worries linger

Stocks closed with slight losses in an uneventful session ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday week, with the S&P and Dow edging lower for the week by a respective 0.1% and 0.3% while the Nasdaq posts a 0.5% weekly gain and the Russell 2000 rose 1.2%.

"Tax reform is the big macro story that's driving everything," according to Luke Bartholomew at Aberdeen Standard Investments, adding that there is "cautious optimism at the moment," about tax reform getting done this year.

Most of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished in the red in today's trade, with techs (-0.7%), utilities (-0.7%) and real estate (-0.6%) lagging the field.

On the flip side, the energy sector added 0.4%, climbing alongside WTI crude oil, which jumped 2.5% to $56.71/bbl and retracing nearly all of its weekly decline.

Retail shares also enjoyed solid gains, thanks to an overwhelmingly positive batch of quarterly earnings.

U.S. Treasury prices ended mixed, with the yield on the two-year note gaining 2 bps to 1.72% while the benchmark 10-year yield fell a basis point to 2.35%.