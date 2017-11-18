Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) on Nov. 20; Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), HP (NYSE:HPQ), Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV), Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), GameStop (NYSE:GME) and Guess (NYSE:GES) on Nov. 21; John Deere (NYSE:DE) on Nov. 22. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for more.

IPOs expected to price: Sterling Bancorp (SBT) on Nov. 20.

Lockup expirations: Smart Global (Pending:SGH), Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV), Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA), Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) and Accleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Nov. 20; Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) on Nov. 21.

Quiet period expirations: National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) and BP Midstream Partners (Pending:BPMP) on Nov. 20; ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT), Cargurus (NASDAQ:CARG), Restoration Robotics (Pending:HAIR) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) on Nov. 21.

Analyst/investor day: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) on Nov. 20.

Monthly sales update: Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) on Nov. 20.

FDA watch: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are expected to find out if the NDA for Symtuza was accepted for review as a single tablet HIV regimen.

On the big screen: Warner Bros.' (NYSE:TWX) Justice League debuts to expectations of a $110M to $115M box office weekend. Liongate's (LGF.A, LGF.B) Wonder and Sony (NYSE:SNE)/Columbia's The Star also hit theaters, while Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Thor: Ragnarok is still thrashing around. Will the explosion of MoviePass (NASDAQ:HMNY) to over 600K subscribers provide a holiday period boost for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) and IMAX (IMAX)?

Black Friday: The biggest shopping day of the year is at the end of the week. Investors can ignore anecdotal reports of store traffic as the real story might be the sudden burst of sales momentum in the retail sector displayed by Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) among others amid rising consumer confidence. Data tracking firm Kensho reminds traders that retail stocks have outperformed all other sector for the two-week period around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

M&A watch: Despite the holiday-shortened week, there's sure to be some more talk in the media sector about the potential pursuit of Fox's (NASDAQ:FOXA) film and TV assets by Sony (SNE), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Also watch for further developments with Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Time (NYSE:TIME) on top of the ongoing saga with the AT&T (NYSE:T)-Time Warner (TWX) merger.

Barron's mentions: IBM (NYSE:IBM) is called a bargain as the company looks to "strategic imperatives" for growth, while there's a puts strategy on GE (NYSE:GE) offered up by the publication. Though Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) dominated the EV news last week, it's Asian battery makers LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF, OTC:LGCEY), Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY) and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY, OTCPK:PCRFF) that are seen as attractive with huge investments by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) cycling in.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com.