Bunge, Grupo Minsa scuttle share subscription agreement

Bunge's (NYSE:BG) North American operating unit and Grupo Minsa agree to terminate a share subscription agreement which would have given BG a controlling financial interest in the Mexican company.

BG says discussions with Minsa had been suspended because of delays in obtaining authorizations needed to close the deal, then a change in Minsa's business model led the two companies to agree to cancel the transaction.

BG had announced the deal, which would give it management control of four corn mills in Mexico and two mills in the U.S., in August.