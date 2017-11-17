CN Rail to hire thousands more as shipments surge

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) says it plans to extend its hiring spree into next year, as it scrambles to fill vacancies in an effort to catch up with surging shipments.

CN Rail's hiring blitz, which has added 3,500 workers through this year and calls for at least another 2K in 2018, reflects a resurgent economy and stiffer competition from Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).

CN says it also has seen a surge this year in the volume of sand being shipped for use in fracking; its network runs through Wisconsin, where high quality sand supplies are located.

Grain exporters, however, are waiting to assess CN's changes amid complaints of poor service this fall; the company has been a victim of its own success in growing its business to the point of straining capacity, says Edward Jones analyst Dan Sherman.