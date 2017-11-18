Dry bulk orders quadruple so far in 2017

Dry bulk orders have surged by 4x during the first 10 months of this year, according to analysts at Alphabulk.

A total of 287 vessels over 15K dwt have been ordered at yards during the period, 43% consisting of panamax tonnage in the first time the group has comprised more than 40% of bulk contracts in any single year.

At 122 ships, panamax/kamsarmax contracts have topped order levels over the past three years and are the highest since 2013, Alphabulk says.

On the other hand, supramax orders YTD have reached just 85 vessels, which could mean 2017 orders in this group could hit a 12-year low.

