Half of GE board set to depart

via Joann Lublin and Thomas Gryta at the WSJ

"The fact that the board got us to this point, where in an industrial/macro upcycle the company can’t meet its financial ‘obligations,’ is rather astounding,” says analyst Scott Davis from Melius Research.

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) corporate restructuring will mean the departure of a full 50% of the current 18-member board. The new board size will be twelve, meaning three new members. "It’s highly unusual even for a few directors to depart at a given time,” says Korn/Ferry's Dennis Carey. "It is difficult to pick out who goes."

One can speculate though, and with CEO John Flannery's hope to sell GE's stake in Baker Hughes, former Conoco CEO James Mulva may lose his spot on the board (held since 2008).

Also likely to exit are longest-serving board members Andrea Jung (19 years) and Shelly Lazarus (17 years).

After having sold off a major swath of its financial services businesses, GE is no longer a bank masquerading as an industrial company, so those board members with finance industry backgrounds could also be tapped for exit.