Goldman sees bumper year in 2018

"2017 is shaping up to be the first year of the expansion in which growth surprises to the upside," Goldman Sachs said in a new research. "We expect 2018 to deliver more of the same."

The global economy to grow 4% next year for several reasons, including strong growth momentum, easing financial conditions and global monetary policy remaining "highly accommodative by historical standards."

Goldman also sees the likelihood of four U.S. interest rate hikes next year, an 80% chance that tax reform gets done in early 2018 and raised it growth outlook for the U.S. economy to 2.5%.