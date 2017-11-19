Bitcoin cruises through $8K

Last weekend's plunge to about $5.5K is very much old news, with Bitcoin today rising to more than $8,100 before pulling back a hair. At press time the crypto is changing hands just over $8K.

LedgerX this weekend announced the first-ever trade of Bitcoin calls struck more than one year out, with a call struck at $10K and expiring on Dec. 28, 2018, trading at $2,250.25.

