Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is near a deal to buy chip maker Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) for ~$6B in cash and stock, with an agreement likely to be announced as soon as tomorrow, WSJ reports.

The purchase reportedly values CAVM at $80/share or more, a premium of at least 17% above where CAVM traded before WSJ's Nov. 3 report on a possible deal.

M&A activity in the semiconductor sector has been picking up, with Broadcom recently seeking to buy Qualcomm for more than $100B.