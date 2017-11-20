China moves to rein in financial risk

Chinese equities have reversed losses that came after regulators unveiled fresh initiatives to curb risk in the asset management industry.

The sweeping regulations, which will affect some $15T of financial products, will prohibit asset managers from promising investors a guaranteed rate of return and require them to set aside 10% of the management fees they collect for provisioning purposes.

Shanghai +0.3% to 3,393.

