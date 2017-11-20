Cost of U.S. opioid epidemic tops $500B

In an analysis to be released today, the White House will say the true cost of the opioid drug epidemic in 2015 was $504B, more than six times larger than the most recent estimate.

Most of that was attributed to healthcare and criminal justice spending, along with lost productivity.

President Trump last month declared opioid abuse a national public health emergency.

