Wedbush cautious on Jack in the Box

Wedbush drops Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to a Neutral rating after having the restaurant stock set at Buy.

The firm points to a general "uptick" in promotional cadence in the restaurant sector.

"We believe value creation above current levels through a separation from Qdoba is predicated on a relatively optimistic stand-alone JIB valuation, which could prove unrealistic should JIB fundamentals remain under pressure," warns Wedbush.

Jack in the Box is due to report Q3 earnings on November 29.

Shares of Jack in the Box are down 6% YTD.