Etsy announces $100M stock repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) approved $100M stock repurchase program.

The program will help offset the dilutive impact of recent and future employee stock option exercises and restricted stock vesting.

"This repurchase program demonstrates the Board's confidence in our future and our commitment to delivering value to all of our stakeholders," said Josh Silverman, Etsy CEO. "Our capital allocation strategy prioritizes deploying our strong balance sheet to fund both internal and external opportunities that will accelerate our long-term growth trajectory."

Repurchases under the stock repurchase program will be funded from Etsy's existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow.

Press Release