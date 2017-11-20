Roche's Hemlibra successful in late-stage study in hemophilia patients without inhibitors to factor VIII

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, HAVEN 3, assessing Roche unit (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech's Hemlibra (emicizumab) in adults and adolescents (at least 12 years old) with hemophilia A without inhibitors to factor VIII met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the number of bleeds over time in patients receiving once-weekly Hemlibra compared to those receiving no prophylaxis. All key secondary endpoints were also met.

The FDA approved the bispecific antibody last week for the treatment of people hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.

Previously: FDA OKs Roche's Hemlibra for hemophilia A (Nov. 16)