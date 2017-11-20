Lands' End completes refinancing deal

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) announces that it completed the closing of a new $175M ABL revolving credit facility with a maturity date in 2022.

The new credit facility refinances the existing $175M facility at better terms for the retailer. The interest rate of the facility is LIBOR plus 125 to 175 basis points, based upon facility utilization.

"We are pleased to have completed this new financing. It provides us with continued access to strategic liquidity reserves, at a more favorable cost structure, as we remain focused on executing our short- and long-term initiatives to drive improved financial performance," says CFO and COO James Gooch.

Source: Press Release