Futures steady to start week

U.S. stock index futures are hugging the flatline as investors begin a holiday-shortened week.

In recent headlines: Bitcoin has shattered the $8,000 barrier, while Nebraska today will decide the fate of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Oil is down 0.3% at $56.55/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1291/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.34%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV