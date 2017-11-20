Marvell confirms $6B deal for Cavium

The cash and stock deal values Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) at $80 per share. Consideration for each Cavium share will be $40 in cash and 2.1757 Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares.

The deal is seen generating at least $150M-$175M of annual synergies within 18 months after the close, and is expected to be significantly accretive to revenue growth, margins, and non-GAAP EPS. The sale is expected to close in the middle of 2018.

Marvell CEO Matt Murphy will run the merged company, and Cavium CEO Syed Ali will continue as strategic advisor and member of the board.

Alongside, Marvell expects Q3 revenue to be $610M-$620M, and EPS of $0.32-$0.34, ahead of the most recent guidance.

A conference call is set for 8 ET.

MRVL +1.3% , CAVM +7.5% to $81.50 premarket

