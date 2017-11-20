FDA approves Emergent Biosolutions to manufacture ACAM2000 at Canton, Massachusetts facility

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) announces that the FDA has approved its supplemental Biologics License Application for the manufacture of ACAM2000, (Smallpox Vaccine, Live) in its Canton, Massachusetts facility.

ACAM2000 is the only FDA-licensed vaccine for active immunization against smallpox disease.

In its acquisition of the ACAM2000 business, Emergent also acquired a live viral fill/finish facility in Rockville, Maryland responsible for the processing of bulk ACAM2000 into final packaged vaccine vials.

The Company also assumed responsibility for a 10-year contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, originally valued at $425M, to maintain readiness against smallpox. All remaining product deliveries are expected to be completed in early 2019.