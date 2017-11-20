ZIOPHARM's gene therapy candidate Ad-RTS-hIL-12 shows positive effect in treatment-resistant brain cancer in early-stage study; shares ahead 13% premarket

ZIOPHARM (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is up 13% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). The data were presented at the 22nd Annual Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology in San Francisco.

Patients treated with Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus 20 mg of veledimex (n=20) experienced median overall survival (OS) of 12.5 months compared to five-to-eights months historically in these patients.

Four rGM patients in the treatment group who also received low-dose steroids were all surviving at a median follow-up 11.1 months.

Ad-RTS-hIL-12 is a novel gene therapy candidate for the controlled expression of interleukin-12 (IL-12), an essential protein for stimulating a T cell immune response to cancer. Veledimex is an oral activator ligand or "gene switch" which is used to control the expression of IL-12, a pro-inflammatory cytokine that produces serious side effects if over-expressed.

