Egalet receives a grant from InnoBooster to develop a novel application of Guardian Technology

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) announces the company was awarded a grant from InnoBooster to develop a novel oral delivery system using a new application of Egalet's Guardian Technology to develop products in therapeutic areas outside of pain.

The grant provides non-dilutive funds to support the research project and will cover most of the external expenses needed to explore this opportunity into the pre-clinical stage of development.

InnoBooster is a fund under the Danish Growth Fund. The fund's objective is to promote growth and renewal for small and medium-sized enterprises in order to achieve a greater socio-economic return.