TESARO's Zejula OK'd in Europe

As expected, the European Commission approves TESARO's (NASDAQ:TSRO) ZEJULA (niraparib) for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed high-grade serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete response or partial response to platinum-based chemo.

The company says ZEJULA is the first once-daily oral PARP inhibitor to be approved in Europe that does not require BRCA mutation or other biomarker testing.

Shares are up 1% premarket but only on 300 shares.

