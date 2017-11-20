General Electric sued over Fukushima

Japanese property owners and businesses near the Fukushima nuclear plant that melted down after a 2011 tsunami have filed a $500M class-action lawsuit against General Electric (NYSE:GE), which designed all six reactors at the facility.

Original plans for the power plant called for it to be built near a bluff 115 feet above sea level, but GE - to save money - lowered the bluff to 80 feet, which "dramatically increased the flood risk," according to court papers.

GE said it became aware of the lawsuit on Sunday and is "thoroughly reviewing the matter."