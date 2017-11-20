Acorda drops development of tozadenant on safety concerns; shares down 4% premarket

Citing a lack of confidence that it could ensure patients safety by weekly white blood cell count screening, Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) terminates development of Parkinson's disease candidate tozadenant. The company made its decision after reviewing new information from its Phase 3 program related to agranulocytosis and associated serious adverse events.

Last week, the company reported five deaths in the Phase 3, including four cases of agranulocytosis (severe drop in white blood cell count).

Data from the patients who completed the study (CL-05) will be available in Q1 2018 and will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

Shares are down 4% premarket on light volume.

