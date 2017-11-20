Qualcomm investors want at least $80 per share from Broadcom

Bloomberg reports that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) investors want at least $80 per share from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Broadcom had offered $70 per share in its unsolicited bid, which the Qualcomm board rejected.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan hasn’t increased an opening offer over 6.8% while his company picked up a series of acquisitions including Brocade.

A similar increase in the Qualcomm offer would equal just under $75.

Qualcomm has a weakened position due to ongoing legal battles with Apple that led to the loss of royalty payments.

The dragging NXP Semiconductors acquisition has also made Qualcomm more vulnerable.

