United Therapeutics announces additional six months of regulatory exclusivity for Adcirca

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) announces that the FDA has granted pediatric exclusivity for Adcirca (tadalafil) tablets through May 21, 2018, based on study results submitted by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly).

The Company markets and sells Adcirca for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the U.S. under a license agreement with Lilly. A U.S. patent for Adcirca will expire tomorrow, November 21. The FDA's decision provides an additional six months of regulatory exclusivity running from this date, providing an additional time before FDA can approve a generic version of Adcirca.

As per the previous license agreement amendment with Lilly, effective December 1, United Therapeutics' royalty rate on net product sales of Adcirca will increase from 5% to 10%, and the company will also be required to make milestone payments to Lilly equal to $0.3M for each $1M in net product sales.

Adcirca is a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor (PDE5i) indicated for the treatment of PAH to improve exercise ability.