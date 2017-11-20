National Beverage pops after Susquehanna upgrade

Susquehanna upgrades National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Positive from Neutral.

"We are upgrading to Positive given increased conviction on the sales and bottom-line upside of FIZZ (led by Lacroix), and because of the pullback in the stock since our launch," writes Pablo Zuanic.

The price target on FIZZ from Susquehanna jumps to $150 from $108.

Zuanic's math: "For valuation purposes we take 25% probability of a company sale scenario (Lacroix at 9x, and remainder at 1.5x) and 75% of no sale (in that case we value FIZZ at 35x P/E ex net cash per share)."