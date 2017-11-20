Toshiba's talks with Western Digital don't lead to agreement

Talks between Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) didn’t lead to an agreement about Toshiba’s chip unit sale.

Japanese wire service Jiji reports that Toshiba was asking Western Digital to drop its legal actions trying to block the sale as a condition of investing in the Fab 6 factory.

Toshiba has started selling off losing operations and agreed to a cash injection to give the company more padding if the chip unit sale doesn’t complete by March.

Toshiba needs to offset losses of its bankrupt energy company before the end of this fiscal year or become automatically delisted from the Tokyo exchange.

