Zion simplifying structure, to ask for SIFI removal

First, the bank intends to eliminate its holding company structure by merging that entity into its banking subsidiaries.

Source: Press Release

Banks shedding their holding company structure then have the right to petition the FSOC to pull the SIFI level, which Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) intends to do. SIFI regulations kick in for bank holding companies with more than $50B in assets. Zions has about $65B.

The FSOC has previously pulled SIFI designations for AIG and GE.

The Senate, of course, recently agreed to raise from $50B to $250B the threshold at which stricter regulations kick in. Whether and when that becomes law is unknown though.