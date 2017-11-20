FDA grants Alnylam BTD for Patisiran for the treatment of hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis with Polyneuropathy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for patisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin for the treatment of adults with hereditary transthyretin-mediated ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.

BTD is intended to expedite the development and review of drugs for the treatment of serious or life-threatening conditions based on clinical evidence.

Alnylam has initiated a rolling New Drug Application for patisiran and expects the last submission by the end of 2017.

The BTD is based on positive APOLLO Phase 3 study.

Alnylam will commercialize patisiran in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe, with Sanofi Genzyme commercializing the product in the rest of the world.