GBH Insights raises Amazon price target ahead of "blowout" holiday quarter

|By:, SA News Editor

GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will have a “blowout” holiday quarter with Prime members spending 20% to 25% more this season.

Ives cites the higher number of Prime members this year and the Whole Foods acquisition as driving Amazon to beat top-line revenue estimates by 3% to 5%. Consensus estimates have revenue at $59.7B for the quarter. 

Ives raises Amazon’s price target from $1,185 to $1,270. 

Amazon’s holiday quarter last year achieved high profits but missed revenue estimates.

Amazon shares are up 0.19% premarket.  

Previously: Amazon is going after truck drivers (Nov. 17)