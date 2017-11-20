GBH Insights raises Amazon price target ahead of "blowout" holiday quarter

GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will have a “blowout” holiday quarter with Prime members spending 20% to 25% more this season.

Ives cites the higher number of Prime members this year and the Whole Foods acquisition as driving Amazon to beat top-line revenue estimates by 3% to 5%. Consensus estimates have revenue at $59.7B for the quarter.

Ives raises Amazon’s price target from $1,185 to $1,270.

Amazon’s holiday quarter last year achieved high profits but missed revenue estimates.

Amazon shares are up 0.19% premarket.

Previously: Amazon is going after truck drivers (Nov. 17)