Adidas eyes new forms of competition

While Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has been running laps around rivals Nike and Under Armour by certain metric, the athletic apparel giant is eyeing new forms of competition for sales dollars.

"Anybody that competes for the attention of a young person [is an Adidas rival]. Netflix, Instagram: They’re all out there competing for share of wallet. A kid only has so much money to spend," observes Adidas Global Creative Director Paul Gaudio.

Shares of Adidas have increased 34.2% over the last 52 weeks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.