Merck under pressure premarket on positive data Tecentriq data in lung cancer, shares down 2% premarket

Merck (NYSE:MRK) is down 2% premarket on increased volume in apparent reaction to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) announcement of positive Phase 3 data on the combination of TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), Avastin (bevacizumab) and chemo (paclitaxel and carboplatin) in patients with advanced nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In a first-line setting, treatment with TECENTRIQ produced a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to Avastin plus chemo. Overall survival data should be available in H1 2018.

The results will be presented next month at ESMO in Geneva.

Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) is also approved to treat nonsquamous NSCLC in a first-line setting.