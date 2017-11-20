Intra-Cellular Therapies receives FDA Fast Track designation for Lumateperone for the treatment of Schizophrenia

FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia.

The FDA’s Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drug candidates to treat serious and life-threatening conditions. Fast Track designation may allow for more frequent meetings and communications to discuss a drug's development plans and review process.

Lumateperone, is a molecule that provides selective and simultaneous modulation of serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate—three neurotransmitter pathways implicated in severe mental illness.