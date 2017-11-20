Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) initiated with Buy rating and $3 (209% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) initiated with Buy rating and $60 (71% upside) price target by Roth Capital.

Ablynx (NASDAQ:ABLX) initiated with Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann. Initiated with Outperform rating and $33 (57% upside) by Robert W. Baird.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) initiated with Hold rating by Deutsche Bank.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) upgraded to Buy with a $2.50 (54% upside) price target by Citigroup.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) upgraded to Hold with a $7 (flat) price target by Stifel.

Advanced Accelerator (NASDAQ:AAAP) downgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan after Novartis bid.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) downgraded to Sector Perform with a $62 (flat) price target by RBC.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) downgraded to Underweight with a $51 (11% downside risk) price target by Morgan Stanley on potential encroachment by Amazon.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) downgraded to Sell with a $105 (25% downside risk) price target by Deutsche Bank.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) downgraded to Neutral by Wedbush.

