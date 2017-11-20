FAT Brands announces master franchise deal for Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) parent company of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, is pleased to announce a new master franchise deal for the state of Utah and Mesa County, Colorado.

Through the agreement, veteran multi-unit franchisee Fatty McGees LLC will develop multiple co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations in these areas in the coming years.

“Blair Jackson, Ryan Poelman and the team at Fatty McGee’s are experienced multi-unit restaurant operators. We are thrilled to partner with a franchisee who is well established in these markets for our initial foray into Utah and the Grand Junction area,” said Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO of FAT Brands (FAT). “The food scene in these communities is thriving, and we look forward to adding Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to the mix of restaurants these vibrant towns enjoy.”

Press Release