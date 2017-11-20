Volvo to supply Uber with self-driving cars

Volvo (OTCPK:GELYF) strikes a deal to supply Uber (Private:UBER) with tens of thousands of self-driving cars after autonomous models from the automaker are ready for production.

"Everything we’re doing right now is about building autonomous vehicles at scale," says Uber exec Jeff Miller in a dramatic statement.

Uber and Volvo have been partnering on autonomous R&D for over two years. Uber also has partnership with Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), while rival Lyft (Private:LYFT) has tie-ups with General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover and Ford.