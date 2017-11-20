Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

DCIX +37% on Q3 result.

DGLY +28% on Axon patent ruling.

ARAY +10% .

CZZ +10% on repurchase of shares.

XGTI +10% on $12.5M Army contract.

EGLT +9% on receiving a grant from InnoBooster to develop a novel application of Guardian Technology.

CAVM +9% as Marvell confirms $6B deal.

ZIOP +8% as gene therapy candidate Ad-RTS-hIL-12 shows positive effect in treatment-resistant brain cancer in early-stage study.

CATB +8% on positive analyst action.

XNET +7%.

CLSN +7% on publication of the manuscript, "Clinical trial protocol for TARDOX.

DDD +8% on positive upgrade by PiperJaffray.

EKSO +6% .

DBVT +6% .

GLBS +6% .

DRYS +6%

ITCI +5% on receiving FDA Fast Track designation for Lumateperone for the treatment of Schizophrenia.