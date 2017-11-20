Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

DGLY +28% on Axon patent ruling.
ARAY +10%.
CZZ +10% on repurchase of shares.
XGTI +10% on $12.5M Army contract.
EGLT +9% on receiving a grant from InnoBooster to develop a novel application of Guardian Technology.
CAVM +9% as Marvell confirms $6B deal.
ZIOP +8% as gene therapy candidate Ad-RTS-hIL-12 shows positive effect in treatment-resistant brain cancer in early-stage study.
CATB +8% on positive analyst action.
XNET +7%.
CLSN +7% on publication of the manuscript, "Clinical trial protocol for TARDOX.
DDD +8% on positive upgrade by PiperJaffray.
EKSO +6%.
DBVT +6%.
GLBS +6%.
DRYS +6%
ITCI +5% on receiving FDA Fast Track designation for Lumateperone for the treatment of Schizophrenia.
TOUR +5%.