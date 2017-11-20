Bitauto -7.3% as Yixin options drive wider loss

Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA) is 7.3% lower premarket after missing expectations with a headline loss that widened due to newly granted options in its Q3 earnings report.

Net loss grew to 510.2M yuan (about $76.2M) from a loss of 47.4M yuan ($7.1M) a year ago, mainly due to newly grated options by Yixin to its employees in Q3. Non-GAAP net income rose 78.5%, though, to 231.8M yuan (about $34.8M).

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.23.

Revenue by business: Advertising and subscriptions, 1.07B yuan ($161.1M), up 19.3%: Transaction services, 1.05B yuan ($158.4M), up 145.7%; Digital marketing solutions, 218.9M yuan ($32.9M), up 10.6%.

Cash and equivalents came to 6.49B yuan ($975M). Employees were up 33.8% Y/Y to 8,379.

For Q4 it's expecting revenues of 2.4B-2.45B yuan ($360.7M-$368.2M, a 37.2%-40.1% increase Y/Y and in line with expectations for $362.33M). Excluding direct vehicle sales, the forecast is a 51.2%-54.3% net revenue gain Y/Y.

