Sotheby's updates on auctions results

Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) reports that global auctions last week brought in $852M, boosted by strong demand for contemporary art.

"Our flagship sales of Impressionist & Modern and Contemporary Art achieved strong year-over-year growth this week, delivering great results for Sotheby's consignors and investors, and enticing bidders across categories and price points," updates Sotheby's CEO Tad Smith.

"We head into 'A Life of Luxury' week in New York and our Old Masters sales in London with great momentum," he adds.

The top lot of the week was the $38.6M for Francis Bacon's "Three Studies of George Dyer."

