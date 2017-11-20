Susquehanna negative on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage (MNST -0.9% ) trades lower after taking on a downgrade from Susquehanna.

Analyst Pablo Zuanic warns about "misplaced" enthusiasm over a Coca-Cola bid for the beverage company.

"We think the run-up is explained by expectations KO would announce or hint at a purchase of MNST at last week’s seminar. But with FCF at KO pretty much all going to dividends, and the company stating share buybacks would only be done to cover stock option dilution, we are hard pressed to see KO forking our $34Bn (taking a 20% premium) to buy the 82% of shares it does not own," reasons Zuanic.

Susquehanna drops Monster to Negative from Neutral and sets a price target of $51 (17% downside).