The Acrons app allows user to invest their "spare change" into one of five low-cost ETF portfolios.

Beginning today, it's to be integrated into PayPal (PYPL +0.9% ) for certain users. A PayPal customer purchasing in item for $39.71, for instance, would have the charge rounded up to $40, with that $0.29 being invested via Acorns.

PayPal users can also at their discretion transfer money into investments via Acorns.

Acorns is coming to PayPal for all users by early 2018.

Source: Press Release