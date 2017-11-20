Expanded use of Johnson & Johnson's prostate cancer med Zytiga OK'd in Europe

The European Commission approves the use of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), in combination with hormone deprivation therapy, to treat men with newly diagnosed high-risk hormone-sensitive prostate cancer before chemotherapy.

The advisory group CHMP adopted a positive opinion last month recommending approval.

ZYTIGA was first approved in Europe for men with prostate cancer who have been previously treated with docetaxel-containing chemo.

The company's U.S. marketing application for the new indication is currently under FDA review.

Previously: Janssen announces data from pivotal phase 3 LATITUDE trial of ZYTIGA (June 3)