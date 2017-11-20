Stocks slightly higher to start Thanksgiving week trade

Stocks eke out gains to start what is expected to be a week of relatively quiet Thanksgiving trading; S&P flat, Dow and Nasdaq +0.1% .

The morning's biggest headline comes from Germany, where talks to form a coalition government failed, possibly forcing Angela Merkel to try to govern with a minority government or call for a new election altogether; European markets have held up relatively well, however, with Germany's DAX +0.4% , France's CAC +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% .

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.6% and near its lows of the session, while China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.3% at highs of the day.

In U.S. corporate news, Wal-Mart -1.1% at the open after Goldman Sachs downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy following last week's strong earnings report which sent WMT to a new all-time high.

Telecom services ( +0.5% ) is the market's top sector in early trading while energy ( -0.3% ) is the weakest as crude oil futures -0.8% at $56.07/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield up by a basis point at 2.36%.