CBS warning of blackouts on Dish Network in carriage dispute

|About: CBS Corporation (CBS)|By:, SA News Editor

CBS (CBS +0.2%) has begun warning of the latest blackout dispute, the potential to go off the air on Dish Network (DISH -0.5%) systems in coming days.

During its Sunday 60 Minutes broadcast, the network said viewers could lose access due to carriage deal negotiations; it's not clear when the deal expires, but Jon Lafayette at Broadcasting & Cable reports a blackout is unlikely until at least Tuesday.

The last time the two negotiated retransmission in 2014, the network was blacked out for 12 hours before an accord.